The Riverina has lost another bank branch as Junee's Commonwealth Bank announced it will close its doors at the end of the year.
Account holders were advised the town's only bank will close on December 9, and to travel to neighbouring towns for in person banking or move to online services.
Junee Ex-Services Memorial Club general manager Clare Hoadley said the closure would significantly impact the club's day-to-day operations.
She said two staff members would need to travel to Wagga weekly to pick up the "thousands" in cash for the till floats. She also said they would run out of change more often.
"It's going to make everything a lot harder," she said.
"What we would have preferred from Comm Bank was for them to reduce their hours instead of closing."
It's the latest branch to close in the Riverina as in-person banking transactions continue to drop.
ANZ closed their Leeton branch last year, and Griffith's Bendigo Bank also shut its doors in 2020. Wagga's own Westpac and St George banks merged teams and offices into the same premises in last month.
As it's the only bank in town, Ms Hoadley said the club expected an increase in customers using their ATM services, which carries a surcharge of close to $3.
"For community members who can't afford the surcharge, it's going to be hard for them," she said.
Junee Liquorice and Chocolate Factory owner Neil Druce said the bank's decision to close its doors will have a long term impact on the town.
"For anyone that is taking cash, it's going to add to the job quite significantly," Mr Druce said.
"If the big companies are really interested in increasing the population in regional areas wouldn't they keep their doors open?"
Commonwealth Bank regional general manager Norm Swift said transactions had dropped 37 per cent at the Junee branch over the five years before the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said banking services will still be available after December at the Junee Post Office or at other branches in the region.
"We recognise some senior customers prefer to do their banking face-to-face," Mr Swift said.
"Customers who prefer over-the-counter service still have access to this option with other branches in the region at Wagga, Cootamundra and Temora."
Mr Druce and Ms Hoadley said banking at the post office was not a viable option for businesses.
"The post office is fine but they have a limited amount of cash available," Mr Druce said.
Commonwealth Bank's Junee branch will close permanently on December 9.
