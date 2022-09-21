Tony Hargood strolled slowly along the street towards the park, chatting to fellow walkers and waving to cars as they pass, as he's done every morning for years.
But for the past week, he's had to take the trip without his best mate after a loss that's rippled through the Forest Hill community.
At a time when many people don't know their neighbours, Mr Hargood and his best friend Ajax, a Great Dane, were a fixture in the suburb.
The pair would sit at the park on Mangrove Crescent every morning, and wave to delighted children as they passed by on their way to school.
After a decade by Mr Hargood's side, Ajax died last week, prompting an outpouring of grief from local residents who have rallied around their neighbour.
On Wednesday, the community turned out to show him love with cards and gifts.
In other news:
"I must admit, I don't expect anything like this," a misty-eyed Mr Hargood said.
Tania Holt was one of dozens who stopped by to pay their respects, with a condolence card and a hug for her neighbour.
"You make my day," she told him.
"People still want to see you out and about."
Mr Hargood's good nature brought the community together, she said.
"I raced out, got a card and came down to see him to give him my thoughts on how special Ajax is. And Tony, he is integral to the community," she said.
Mr Hargood, 77, lives alone and has been a Wagga resident for 15 years, settling here after a four-decade Navy career.
He had Ajax from a puppy and they'd take long walks around Forest Hill every day. Slowing down in recent years, they'd taken to pulling up at the park.
Interacting with the locals makes him feel like he is a part of a community, Mr Hargood said.
"The kids love [Ajax], the kids being driven to school always wind down the windows and say good morning, so I give them a good morning back," he said.
"The park hasn't been here all that long, it gives me a good view of people going by ... waving to the kids going to school makes my day."
He'll miss their walks together, he'll miss him sleeping on the end of the bed, and the way Ajax would greet him at the door when he got home. But he won't replace his great mate.
"No, no. If I get a new pet it will outlive me," he said.
"And the way I treat animals, by spoiling them, if they got a new owner, they wouldn't know how to treat them."
Local resident Hollie Mackie also recently lost a pet.
"I don't know [Tony] personally but he always gave us a big smile and wave every morning as we drove past, as he seemingly did to everyone," she said.
"The kids will miss Ajax and his pats. I lost a dog recently that was nearly 17 so I really feel for him, part of the family is gone."
The loss has "knocked me around a bit", Mr Hargood said, but the neighbourly support has been a comfort.
"People stop by and give commiserations and I must admit, it brings tears to my eyes," he said.
Preparing for life without Ajax, Mr Hargood said he will still go along to the park to see the kids off to school.
"I'll be here. The kids, gotta wave to the kids," he said.
"Probably not as often, but I'll still come down."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.