Wagga has been put on flood watch yet again as predicted rainfall for Wednesday evening could see the Murrumbidgee River rise.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) issued a minor flood warning for the Murrumbidgee River at Wagga with six to 20 millimetres of rain predicted for Wednesday evening as well as light winds.
Forecasts also suggest five consecutive days of rain to follow from Thursday through to Monday.
As at Tuesday the Murrumbidgee River at Wagga was sitting at 5.37 m and falling with a minor flood level of 7.30 m.
SES Southern Zone Commander Benjamin Pickup said the flood watch that has been issued by the BoM for minor flooding of the Murrumbidgee River means residents will need to be vigilant.
"We just need people to be vigilant," he said.
Commander Pickup said residents can monitor river heights via the BoM website.
"SES will also issue flood warning products should those levels be reached," Commander Pickup said.
"Even if it doesn't reach the minor flood level we will likely see higher than usual river flows, so be aware when operating or working around the water systems."
Access to disaster relief has also been made possible for Wagga residents who were affected by the August flood events caused by releases from Burrinjuck Dam into the Murrumbidgee River.
Assistance available under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements includes help for those whose homes or belongings have been damaged, support for local councils with clean-up and restoration costs, concessional interest rate loans for small businesses, primary producers and non-profit organisations; and freight subsidies for primary producers.
NSW Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke said with several flood warnings in place for multiple LGA's they will focus efforts on the immediate response phase.
"In the coming days and weeks we will continue to assess the impacts of this flooding and ensure that appropriate support is available," she said.
Information on disaster assistance can be found at www.disasterassist.gov.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime.
