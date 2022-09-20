An expensive Louis Vuitton bag is still available for bargain hunters who enquired about it after it was purchased and then returned just a few days later.
The luxury piece was found among other donations at Wagga Vinnies two weeks ago, and after checking the serial number, staff determined it was genuine and valued at more than $2000.
It was for sale at the op shop for $500.
After a week in the window display, the bag was snapped up by a savvy shopper, but was returned a few days later for a full refund.
Now, staff are trying to get in contact with the next person in line to purchase the bag.
Vinnies Wagga area manager Karen Lewis said so many people had enquired about the bag, they were not able to display it in the window anymore.
"We have been in contact with people from the waiting list and we will sell the bag to one of them as soon as they can arrange to be in store."
Staff found the Abbesses Messenger Bag for sale online for $2500 second-hand.
Store supervisor Jenelle Gray said they still wanted honour the generous donation, and sell it on at a bargain price.
It's not known why the bag was returned by the first purchaser.
