Drivers are being urged to take extra care on the roads as double demerits come into effect from Wednesday, ahead of the National Day of Mourning for Her Majesty the Queen on Thursday.
The last day of double demerits will be Sunday.
Transport for NSW Deputy Secretary for Safety, Environment and Regulation Tara McCarthy is reminding drivers to take extra care on our roads throughout this period as more people are likely to be out and about.
"Although this is a sombre occasion, there is still likely to be more people out on the roads over the next few days and over the weekend with the school term ending on Friday, so it is important we all take extra care," Ms McCarthy said.
Under the Road Transport (Driver Licensing) Regulation 2017, double demerit periods automatically apply over a long weekend when a public holiday falls on a Thursday or Friday, or a Monday or Tuesday.
The double demerit period extends to the day before a public holiday to account for an increase in road users, with many people taking the opportunity to enjoy a long weekend.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
