Wagga drivers warned of double demerits to come into play ahead of National Day of Mourning

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
September 19 2022 - 8:00pm
Motorists warned double demerits will come into play mid-week. File picture

Drivers are being urged to take extra care on the roads as double demerits come into effect from Wednesday, ahead of the National Day of Mourning for Her Majesty the Queen on Thursday.

