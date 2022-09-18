The Riverina has seen a "significant" rise in the number of sexual assaults recorded in official crime statistics but police have attributed that rise to greater numbers of victims being willing to report offences.
The latest NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research report on five-year trends in major offences found a 19.4 per cent increase in recorded sexual assault incidents in the Riverina between July 2017 and June 2022.
The average increase in recorded sexual assaults across all NSW regions was 14.3 per cent.
Bureau executive director Jackie Fitzgerald said the Riverina had seen "a not insignificant increase in sexual assault and it's higher than the state average".
"The Riverina as a whole has seen that increase in sexual assault. The numbers there have gone from 181 incidents in 2017/18 to 228 in the most recent year. It's dispersed across the region," Ms Fitzgerald siad.
"The communities within the Riverina are not jumping out as being the main driver of that increase, which leads you to think they are distributed across the Riverina."
The Australian Bureau of Statistics estimated in 2019 that only 73 per cent of sexual assaults were reported to police within one year of the offence compared with at least 93 per cent for other offence types.
Riverina Police District Commander, Superintendent Andrew Spliet said the increase in reported incidents of sexual violence in the Riverina was consistent with long-term trends across the state.
"Numerous recent campaigns relating to reporting sexual violence, as well as the publicity surrounding the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse, are believed to have helped increase awareness and instil confidence in victims of sexual assault to come forward," Superintendent Spliet said.
"In line with this, it should be noted that a significant proportion of sexual offences reported in the period are historical in nature."
Superintendent Spliet said sexual violence remained one of the most under-reported crimes in NSW and encouraged victims to contact police as soon as possible.
Ms Fitzgerald said more people being willing to come forward could explain the rise in sexual assault statistics.
"It's possible that we are seeing more people come forward but we also can't discount that we are seeing an increase in violence in the community," she said.
The Riverina has seen falls in all types of property crime over five years except for motor vehicle theft, led by a 49 per cent decrease in home break-ins.
Superintendent Spliet said the decline in property crimes could be attributed to multiple factors including Riverina Police District's designated anti-theft team.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.