The Daily Advertiser
Photos

Thousands flock to Murrumbidgee Turf Club for annual Wagga Ag Races

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated September 19 2022 - 3:52am, first published September 17 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Thousands of people got themselves frocked-up and trackside for the annual Wagga Ag Races on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.