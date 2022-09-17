Thousands of people got themselves frocked-up and trackside for the annual Wagga Ag Races on Saturday.
The event, held at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club, raises funds for quadriplegic Peter Worsley - a former Ag College old boy who broke his neck in a game of rugby.
Despite the potential for wet weather to disrupt the event, the day's racing went ahead - much to the delight of those at the MTC.
First-time attendee Jordan Banister, from Adelaide, was all smiles as she enjoyed a couple of drinks with friends.
"I've never been to one before, so I'm really liking it," she said.
"I love the people watching. I'm also really excited about the hat competition."
It was pure luck Miss Banister ended up in Wagga for the Ag Races, and luck seemed to be on her side after she placed her first bet at the races and ended up taking out her first win, too.
Wagga Red Frogs volunteer Josh Beer said he was also pleased with the crowd.
Red Frogs Australia members volunteer at big events like race meetings where there is alcohol. The volunteers hand out free bottles of water as well as lollies and doughnuts to ensure those in attendance are keeping their fluids up and eating.
"We're just here to look after the younger people, give out free water and sugar and make sure they're all being safe," Mr Beer said.
"I've been a volunteer since I was 18, so in 2015 I started.
"We're just here to be caring, show love and because we're passionate about young people, we're not obligated to be here.
"It's good vibes this year, good weather, not too hot."
Despite concerns over shower forecasts in the lead up to the event for Wagga by the Bureau of Meteorology predicted for Saturday, the event remained dry enough to go ahead as planned without disruptions.
