Some of Wagga's church bells will toll in honour of the Queen on Monday night, as a group of bell-ringers continued a centuries-old tradition.
The bells at St John's Anglican Church will ring for 20 minutes on Monday to mark the lead-up to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
The church houses eight bells which are operated by a team of bell-ringers headed by a tower captain.
Bell-ringer Katie-Leigh Riley said the bells were half-muffled on Monday so the normal double toll had a more sombre effect.
"We're ringing in memorial, as other churches will be doing in London and the UK," she said.
"Usually you hear two strokes of the bell, but tonight [there was] one loud and one loud and one soft. It's a bit more maudlin and respectful for a funeral."
Ms Riley has been a bell-ringer at St John's for five years now.
Along with ringing the bells before church each Sunday, and the bells toll for Remembrance Day annually.
In the past, the bells also rang to mark weddings and funerals, but due to limited numbers, Ms Riley said they have not been able to carry out this tradition for a while.
The group also rang the bells in support of Ukraine earlier this year.
"To commemorate events is our main reason [to ring the bells]," Ms Riley said.
"It's a fantastic skill to have whether you're a church goer on not."
Bell-ringer Dianne New said she and several friends signed up to learn the centuries-old skill recently, and attend weekly practice sessions.
"Three of us started to learn at the same time," she said.
"More ringers are always welcome."
With some members still in training as "apprentice bell-ringers", Ms Riley said the group was always welcoming new people.
"It's a social event with music, teamwork and lots of fun," she said.
"It would be wonderful to have all eight bells going."
At Westminster Abbey, the tenor bells tolled for 96 minutes to mark each year of the Queen's life before the service commenced.
St John's bells will ring from 7.30 to 7.50pm on Monday, September 19.
They will also ring again on Thursday ahead of the congregations Ecumenical (all denominations) service at 4pm on Thursday.
