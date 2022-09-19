The Daily Advertiser

St John's Church's bells to ring out across Wagga to mark the beginning of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

By Georgia Rossiter
Updated September 19 2022 - 10:27am, first published 9:00am
Some of Wagga's church bells will toll in honour of the Queen on Monday night, as a group of bell-ringers continued a centuries-old tradition.

Georgia Rossiter

