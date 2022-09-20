The Daily Advertiser
Wagga Zoo welcomes two new dingo puppies just in time for school holidays

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated September 20 2022 - 8:16am, first published 4:15am
Wagga Zoo's dingo puppies. Video by Tim Piccione

Two new and excitable dingo puppies are now calling Wagga their home, just in time for school holidays.

