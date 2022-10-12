The Daily Advertiser

Wagga MP Joe McGirr wants speed camera revenue used to fix 'pothole-wrecked' Wagga roads

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated October 12 2022 - 8:11am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga MP Joe McGirr is calling on the state government to use the money gained from mobile speed cameras without warning signs to fix our 'pothole-wrecked' roads. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga MP Joe McGirr is calling on the state government to use the millions raised by mobile speed cameras in the last two years to fix the state's dilapidated roads.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.