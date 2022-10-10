The Daily Advertiser

The Riverina Anglican College requests permission to lift student cap to 1505

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated October 10 2022 - 9:11pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TRAC principal Geoff Marsh says his school needs to boost its student cap from 1000 to 1505 to accommodate future demand for places. Picture by Madeline Begley

The Riverina Anglican College could be set to become Wagga's biggest school, if an application to boost its student cap by more than 500 pupils is accepted.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.