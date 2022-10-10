The Daily Advertiser
Wagga SES filling sandbags as several areas likely to become isolated tonight

Taylor Dodge
Taylor Dodge
Updated October 10 2022 - 3:47am, first published 2:30am
NSW SES Public Information Officer Scott McLennan at McPherson Oval, North Wagga. Picture by Madeline Begley

Residents of some low-lying areas across Wagga will likely become isolated on Monday evening due to a rising Murrumbidgee River which is likely to hit its peak on Wednesday.

