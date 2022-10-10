Residents of some low-lying areas across Wagga will likely become isolated on Monday evening due to a rising Murrumbidgee River which is likely to hit its peak on Wednesday.
Wagga City Council refilled the sand at North Wagga's McPherson Oval in a bid to assist residents with preparations to protect their homes and furniture if water spills over.
SES volunteers and community members will also be filling sandbags this afternoon at the SES headquarters on Fernleigh Road.
Anyone who is in a position to help is being called to attend.
As at 5am Monday morning the Murrumbidgee River at Wagga had breached its minor flood level, sitting at 7.36 metres high.
NSW SES Public Information Officer Scott McLennan said by Monday evening several streets would likely become isolated.
"That's one of the challenges."
Mr McLennan said the flood peak for Wagga will come on Wednesday.
"North Wagga is a very resilient community, we have refilled the sandbags and Wagga City Council has refilled the sand."
Wagga SES will be filling bags at the Wagga Unit located at 208 Fernleigh Road.
A community meeting for residents of low-lying areas will also be held at the North Wagga Community Hall from 6pm.
Taylor Dodge
