A Wagga family is determined to create a legacy in honour of a much-loved Tolland man whose life was tragically cut short in a car crash 12 months ago.
Jyeron Malcolm, 22, passed away on October 10, 2021, in a single-vehicle double-fatal crash on the Olympic Highway, about 25 kilometres from Henty in which the car he was travelling in lost control around a bend.
Jyeron - a son, grandson, uncle, nephew, brother to three sisters and four younger brothers, partner to Shian and a father of five, a little girl and four sons - holds a special place in the hearts of many who now want his name to be remembered.
Jyeron's mum Jennifer Knight said it was her son's last wish to be remembered.
"We had been talking the night before the crash and he said to me 'I'm not scared of death, I just want to be remembered," she said.
"So that's what we want to do, we want to create a legacy for him."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The annual NSW Koori Rugby League Knockout carnival is one of the biggest Indigenous gatherings in Australia.
It is something Jyeron, a football fanatic and proud Indigenous and New Zealander man, would be proud of.
"We are going to be fundraising so we can put a men's, women's and junior team in the Koori Knockouts. We want to make it open to anyone in the Riverina," Miss Malcolm said.
She said Jyeron was carrying around a football before he could walk and had grown up kicking one around with his mates at Tolland Park.
Jyeron later played for the Turvey Park Junior Rugby League and was a big Wests Tigers fan.
"He had a talent like I've never seen before," Miss Malcolm said.
The family would also like to draw attention to issues Jyeron had been passionate about, which include poverty and mental health.
"Everything Jye did he worked really hard to get," Miss Knight said.
"We want to help kids in our community who are good athletes like Jye, but may not have the means to pursue it.
"We also want to address mental health and poverty as well, which are both things Jye was big on."
Having been born and raised in a big and close family, Jyeron was not only a leader to his brothers and sisters but to many who knew him.
"He has multiple nieces and nephews and he was very close to his cousins. He had a close bond with his whole family, including his two grandmothers and grandfathers," Miss Malcolm said.
Miss Knight said losing her son has affected so many people.
"He was funny, kind and just a good person. He was friends with everybody and he knew everyone," she said.
"Everyone loved him, and he was very loyal to his family. He had unconditional love for his children, his daughter and four boys. His children were his world."
Jyeron's personality shines through his five children in different ways, a reminder of the vibrant person he had been.
The family's goal now, as they mark Jyeron's one-year anniversary, will be to help others in his honour.
"If we can use this to help just one person, that's what we want," Miss Knight said.
"If Jye could help people or do something positive, he would. He was the best person ever and we love and miss him so much."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.