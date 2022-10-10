A learner driver has been charged with multiple driving offences after he allegedly led police on a pursuit that came to a crashing end on the Hume Highway at the weekend.
Just before 6pm on Sunday, highway patrol officers were travelling north along the highway when they detected a black Holden Calais being driven at speed.
Police said officers directed the 18-year-old learner driver to stop, but he allegedly failed to do so and a pursuit began.
IN OTHER NEWS:
However, the chase ended a short time later when the driver lost control near Holbrook and rolled the vehicle several times, before it hit a median strip and came to rest on its roof.
NSW Ambulance paramedics and the NSW Rural Fire Service crews also attended the scene.
As a result of the incident, both northbound lanes of the Hume Highway were closed to traffic on Sunday night, but reopened about 2.30am on Monday.
The driver was arrested. He and his 26-year-old female passenger were taken to Albury Hospital as a precaution.
The man was later discharged from hospital and taken to Albury police station.
He was charged with class A motor vehicle exceed speed 45 km/h - estimated, police pursuit - not stop - drive at speed, learner not accompanied by driver/police officer/tester, and driver or rider state false name or home address.
He appeared at Albury Local Court on Monday, where he was formally refused bail to return to the same court on November 23.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.