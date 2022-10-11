Wagga SES volunteers and generous members of the community worked into the evening on Monday to prepare more than one hundred sandbags as the Murrumbigee River spills onto the city's low-lying areas.
At noon on Tuesday, the river level was recorded at 8.2 metres forcing Edward St West, McNickle Road, and Flowerdale Road closed.
Wagga City Council director of infrastructure Warren Faulkner said they expect the river to reach 8.5 metres later today, which will close parts of the Boorooma Street to Gardiner Street stretch.
In other news
Residents should also prepare for Eunony Bridge Road to close sometime overnight on Tuesday as water is fast approaching the edge of the road, he said.
"The flows are obviously due to peak around tomorrow afternoon, at which time if we do get to that 9.3, I would expect that we have closed Hampden Avenue as well," Mr Faulkner said.
"The only real crossing point then across the river is the Gobbagombalin Bridge."
Wagga residents and SES volunteers Christopher and wife Cherie Smith were among the couple of dozen people to assist with sandbagging efforts on Monday night.
"My wife and I moved to Wagga a while ago and are actually still active members of the Hurstville unit, so we were just helping out with the local unit," Mr Smith said.
Flooding across low-lying areas of Wagga will likely worsen overnight into Wednesday, with Wiradjuri Reserve, The Island, Wilks Park and Wagga Beach the first to fall victim to a swollen Murrumbidgee River.
Downstream, Ganmurra Road and Central Island Road near Currawarna could close as flood waters rise, joining Mundowy Lane which is already closed.
Mr Faulkner said other areas of Wagga were not at risk of flooding should further storm and rain events hold off.
"If rain does eventuate, we do have pumps fitted behind the levee," he said.
"If it's steady rain, that won't cause any problems, any storms, that's a bit of a different issue."
He said North Wagga's water and sewerage services were not at risk of getting cut off by flood waters.
The Murrumbidgee River is expected to peak at 9.3 metres sometime on Wednesday afternoon.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.