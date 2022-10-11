The Daily Advertiser
Photos
Wagga SES volunteers and community members prepare sandbags as floods approach

GR
Taylor Dodge
By Georgia Rossiter, and Taylor Dodge
Updated October 11 2022 - 5:23am, first published 1:50am
SES volunteers and Wagga husband and wife Cherie and Christopher Smith fill sandbags on Monday in preparation of flooding. Picture by Taylor Dodge

Wagga SES volunteers and generous members of the community worked into the evening on Monday to prepare more than one hundred sandbags as the Murrumbigee River spills onto the city's low-lying areas.

