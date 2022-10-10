Residents across town are making preparations to evacuate as the Murrumbidgee River peak draws closer.
The river peaked lower than expected at Gundagai overnight, rising to 9.04 metres instead of the predicted 9.3 metres at 2am on Tuesday morning.
The river breached the minor flood level of 7.3 metres early on Monday morning and had risen to 8.01 metres as of 4.30am Tuesday morning.
However, the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting it will reach the moderate flood level of 9 metres overnight Tuesday to Wednesday and will continue to rise before peaking at 9.3 metres on Wednesday evening.
SES spokesman Brett Koschel said a community meeting was held at North Wagga on Monday night.
Residents were told the event is quite similar to the August flood, with the difference being the river is now expected to exceed 9 metres.
Mr Koschel said no further 'Watch and Act - Prepare to Evacuate' orders have been issued overnight.
But prepare to evacuate orders remain in place for the Moorong and Edward Street West areas, as well as Wilks Park.
Meanwhile, North Wagga and Flowerdale residents are being warned to prepare to isolate as people in these areas will be unable to leave.
The SES warns people may be trapped without power, water, and other essential services and it may be too dangerous for NSW SES to rescue them.
An emergency warning is still current for Oura Beach Camping area.
Due to the ongoing situation, Wagga Council has closed the following roads until further notice:
Based on the BOM predictions, and previous flood events, the below roads are likely to be close when the river exceeds 8.5-metres on Tuesday:
Mr Koschel reminds residents to be cautious at this time as floodwaters are a "moving feast" and "things can change quite quickly."
"People who live in and around the rivers and creeks need to maintain the awareness as the water moves downstream," he said.
"People may travel down a certain road with no water on it, but that doesn't mean there won't be on their way back.
"So we just ask people to remain vigilant, be on alert and be prepared.
"Drive to the conditions and certainly do not drive through flood water."
The SES remind people that every flood is different and impacts from the recent floods have meant that conditions and environments may have changed.
Future floods may be different than expected or experienced.
As such, if your property has been damaged during recent floods and does not provide adequate protection from heavy rainfall, consider staying with friends or family or an evacuation centre.
People are also encouraged to keep up to date with the latest information on the NSW SES website and social media channels and listen to your local radio for emergency updates.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
