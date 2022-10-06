The Daily Advertiser

Wagga Base Hospital thanks Kooringal Rotary for 'generous donation' of game-changing ultrasound unit

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
October 6 2022 - 7:00am
Troy Trgetaric (left), Len Bruce and Nathaniel Chiang of Wagga Base receive the scanner from Kooringal Rotary's Trevor Webb and Phillip Tome.

Kooringal Rotary has donated a much-needed portable ultrasound device worth over $10,000 to the Wagga Base Hospital.

