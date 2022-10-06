Kooringal Rotary has donated a much-needed portable ultrasound device worth over $10,000 to the Wagga Base Hospital.
Rotary president Trevor Webb and treasurer Phillip Tome officially presented the Lumify Vascular Scanner to staff at the hospital in a special ceremony on Thursday.
Vascular surgeon Dr Nathaniel Chiang thanked Rotary for its "generous donation" and said the new machine would certainly be put to good use.
Dr Chiang said the machine can be used to scan for blood vessels to make it easier for doctors to take blood from patients.
"Some patients have veins that are very difficult to see, so instead of traumatising them by making multiple attempts, they can get it right the first time," he said.
Wagga Base Hospital general manager Troy Trgetaric said the staff put together a wish list for new equipment each year, which is funded by donations from the community.
"They want to get the best equipment they can to help patients who come in," Mr Trgetaric said.
Professor Len Bruce said the device would be a great help due to its extremely portable size.
"Before this, we needed an ultrasound machine, and it's not ideal to move that around," Professor Bruce said.
He said the machine could also be used to help junior doctors as they attempt to locate blood vessels.
Kooringal Rotary president Trevor Webb said the idea to donate the machine came from a friend.
"He needs this machine himself and he kindly donated 50 per cent of the costs," Mr Webb said.
Kooringal Rotary raised the remaining funds.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
