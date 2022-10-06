The Daily Advertiser

Heavy rains soak Riverina towns, catchments and despite lull, more significant falls could be on the way

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated October 6 2022 - 4:31am, first published 1:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Large storm clouds approach Wagga in January 2022. Picture by Anna O'Brien

Towns and catchments across the Riverina have copped a drenching as storms lashed the region this week, but despite a lull, more of the same could be just around the corner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.