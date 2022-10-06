A person has been taken to Wagga Base Hospital for further treatment after a four-car collision at an intersection in Wagga.
Emergency services responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash, which police said involved four cars, at the Docker Street and Albury Street intersection about 2.25pm on Thursday.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics assessed three patients at the scene, with one transferred to hospital for further treatment.
Both of the Docker Street northbound lanes were blocked off by police just before Albury Street and police were redirecting northbound traffic right onto Forsyth Street.
Motorists are being told to exercise caution when travelling through the area and use an alternative route where possible.
