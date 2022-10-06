It wasn't just the boys out on field at last weekend's Koori Knockout, with five Wagga players running out in the women's grand final for Newcastle Yowies.
Kathryn Niki, Amelia Harris, Emma Hickey, Tarnayar Hinch, and Vanessa Harris pulled on the Yowies jersey in their narrow two point grand final loss to Dunghutti Connexions.
Twenty-year-old Tarnayar Hinch said it was a good learning experience to step up into such a strong competition.
Hinch said it was a team effort to get into the final, but was pleased with her own performance in half.
"It was my first time playing in such a big role. I wasn't scared, I was just hesitant because they put that much trust in me to play that position," Hinch said.
"Having somebody that can trust me and believe in what I can do, it gave me a bit of a boost."
Yowies secured their spot in the Monday semi-final on Friday, and Hinch said the two days rest was needed after their first day.
They easily defeated South Taree RLFC 34-0 in their first round before Wiradjuri Aboriginal Rivers forfeited to them in round two.
The Knockout is known for bringing some of the best Indigenous players from across the country to represent their home clubs, including those who play at the top level.
"You've got to be extra good, especially against a bunch of the best Aboriginal girls. There's First Nations Gems, and All Stars players, you get to play against girls like that, Australian players," Hinch said.
"It does make me think 'look, I've got to play extra good now' because I'm playing against someone that's being there and done that, it makes you step up a bit."
With no Wagga-based women's team this year, Hinch said her aunty invited her and her fellow Wagga teammates to play with Newcastle.
"A big chunk of the team that was from Wagga and it kind of shows the there's good interest for tackle footy down here. I feel like that was most of our run on team as well so, there's a lot of girls that are interested in tackle league," Hinch said.
The Wagga Waratahs player has moved into rugby union to have a break from travelling to Canberra and Sydney to play contact rugby league.
She said she hopes the popularity and level of skill on display in the women's competition at the Knockout may help work towards a contact league competition locally.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
