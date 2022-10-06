The Daily Advertiser

Wagga players step up for Newcastle Yowies at Koori Knockout

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated October 6 2022 - 5:42am, first published 4:00am
Kathryn Niki, Amelia Harris, Emma Hickey, Tarnayar Hinch, and Vanessa Harris were part of the Yowies outfit in the Koori Knockout grand final on Monday. Picture supplied

It wasn't just the boys out on field at last weekend's Koori Knockout, with five Wagga players running out in the women's grand final for Newcastle Yowies.

