AFL Riverina is calling for suggestions for names for their end-of-season awards.
As part of the AFL Riverina competitions review, the board has decided to review all premiership and individual award names across the Riverina and Farrer Leagues.
While open to the re-naming of awards, there are also 31 awards that haven't got a name attached to them.
The Riverina League A grade netball best and fairest is one major award that isn't named in honour of an individual.
AFL Riverina says it is committed to maintaining heritage while also providing more opportunity for recognition.
"There are a lot of worthy people who have been involved and contributed a great deal to AFL Riverina over the years that it would be nice to have recognised," AFL Southern NSW community football and competition manager Joel Robinson said.
The majority of the 31 unnamed awards are from netball, including best in court in both Riverina and Farrer League A grade grand finals.
Among only a few football awards not to be named are the premiership trophy and the leading goalkicker award in Riverina League reserve grade and under 17s.
Nominations and feedback can be provided by a form on the AFL Riverina website.
Nominations close on Monday, October 31.
