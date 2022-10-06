The Daily Advertiser

AFL Riverina reviewing the name of awards in Riverina and Farrer League competitions

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated October 6 2022 - 5:25am, first published 1:30am
The Riverina League A grade netball best and fairest award, won this year by Wagga Tigers' Jess Allen, is one of 31 unnamed awards at AFL Riverina. Picture by AFL Riverina

AFL Riverina is calling for suggestions for names for their end-of-season awards.

