The Daily Advertiser

Continued rainfall in the region has meant that the start of the Wagga Cricket season next weekend is likely not to go ahead

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated October 5 2022 - 8:44am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rawlings Park is one of the fields that has seen the most rainfall, with even their synthetic pitches needing some dry weather to help soak up the standing water.

It is likely that the start of the Wagga Cricket season will be postponed after continued rain has left grounds saturated ahead of the opening round of the season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.