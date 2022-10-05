WAGGA harness racing enthusiasts Terry McMillan and Brian Hay are enjoying a 'dream' run with Kiwi import Port Au Prince.
The Wagga pair are in the ownership of the former Kiwi that will be looking to make it four wins on the trot at Menangle on Saturday night.
McMillan, former president of Wagga Harness Racing Club, and Hay, a committee member, are part of the ownership of the KerryAnn Morris-trained four-year-old.
After a first-up third placing in Australia, Port Au Prince has strung together three consecutive victories, including group two success in the $50,000 Carousel Final (2300m) on September 17.
McMillan said he and Hay are enjoying the ride while it lasts.
"It's a bit of a dream, this one," McMillan said.
"We've only had him for four starts. His first run he finished third, he probably should have won, he couldn't get out, and then he's won three since.
"He won a heat of the Carousel, then he won the final, and then he won again on Saturday night.
"It's been amazing."
MORE SPORT NEWS
McMillan credited driver Robbie Morris for the purchase.
"He was only about a 50-rater when we got him from New Zealand," McMillan explained.
"He'd won three races in New Zealand. Apparently only a hobby trainer had him and Robbie Morris had been watching him, he thought his breeding was pretty good...and he reckoned there might have been a fair bit of improvement in him.
"From the time we've had him, he was probably only here for about three weeks before he started him, because he'd been in work over there.
"It's a bit of a thrill to have one winning there. They're good money races. I think he's won about $50,000 in the four starts.
"You can't ask for better than that when you buy one sight unseen from overseas. He's only four so he's still got plenty of racing in him."
Port Au Prince will look to back up his latest victory when he starts at Menangle again on Saturday night.
He has again drawn poorly in barrier 10 in the $20,400 NR80 Pace (1609m).
"He's drawn poorly but it was a good run last week when he drew out the back," McMillan said.
"All the races he's won have been over the 2300 metres and this is back to the mile so I'm not sure. We'll have to see how he goes."
Port Au Prince will go up against former Riverina pacer Romanee on Saturday night.
Still owned by Riverina connections, Romanee is now with the Jack Trainor stable in Sydney and is also a last-start Menangle winner after scoring an all-the-way win on September 24.
Cameron Hart, who drive five winners on the Menangle program last Saturday week, takes the drive on Romanee.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.