Wagga pair Chris Hardy and Molly Bourke combine for city win with Zakeriz at Canterbury

MM
By Matt Malone
October 5 2022 - 5:30am
Molly Bourke returns on Zakeriz after her first city success at Canterbury on Wednesday.

Wagga apprentice jockey Molly Bourke landed her first city success at Canterbury on Wednesday, aboard tough stayer Zakeriz.

MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

