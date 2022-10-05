Wagga apprentice jockey Molly Bourke landed her first city success at Canterbury on Wednesday, aboard tough stayer Zakeriz.
The Chris Hardy-trained Zakeriz ($3.40) scored another well-deserved city win as he took out the $55,000 Benchmark 78 Handicap (1580m) in a six-length romp.
Not only was the victory great reward for Hardy and connections' patience with Zakeriz, it also provided Bourke with her breakthrough metropolitan success.
Bourke, 19, only began race riding in April last year and was having just her fifth city ride when scoring an all-the-way win on Zakeriz.
Bourke was all smiles after the win.
"That was a great thrill and I'm so thankful for the opportunity, Chris has put me back on this horse," Bourke told Sky Racing.
"He was close last time I rode him here and he made it better today."
Zakeriz ran a close second at Canterbury at his last start on September 7.
Third up on Wednesday, the eight-year-old notched his seventh career victory at just start number 22.
Zakeriz relished the heavy 10 conditions to score.
"I knew the conditions would definitely help us but at the same time I was worried they were going to call it before race five but I'm glad we got to run," Bourke said.
"He's a tough old horse, he's definitely fit as a rock and I knew that would help him today."
Bourke, originally from just outside of Tumbarumba, is apprenticed to Doug Gorrel at Wagga.
She rode her first winning treble at Wagga last month and has 37 winners to her name.
On Wednesday, she went up against the likes of James McDonald, Regan Bayliss and Chad Schofield in the four-horse field. She revealed McDonald on the Chris Waller-trained favourite Pretty Amazing gave her a scare rounding for home.
"I was quite worried when I was coming into the turn that I could still hear him there at my flanks and I thought oh god, he's got me here but as soon as I asked, my fella had plenty to give," Bourke said.
Hardy was pleased to see Zakeriz back at his best.
"All wins are good, no matter where they are," Hardy said.
