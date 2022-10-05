The Daily Advertiser

Jake Scott, Hayden Watling and Hayden Forner named in NSW Country Kangaroos squad

MM
By Matt Malone
October 5 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Wagga young gun Jake Scott is one of three Riverina players selected in NSW Country under 19 squads. Picture by Les Smith

THREE Riverina cricketers have been named in Cricket NSW's under 19 state challenge country squads.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.