Wagga-born rugby league star Jaimin Jolliffe won't pull on the green and gold at this month's Rugby League World Cup in England, but he will be in green.
The Gold Coast Titans prop has been selected in the Irish national team, with his eligibility thanks to his paternal grandmother, who was born and raised in Northern Ireland.
"I'm really excited. Obviously, it's a great chance for me to represent my family and do them proud," Jolliffe told titans.com.au.
"It'll allow me to just experience a different style of football as well, so I can't wait."
Jolliffe said playing for Ireland is an opportunity to do his family proud, and represent his family's Irish heritage.
His grandmother moved to Australia as a young girl, and he said though she has lost her accent now, she is still the "little Irish woman with red hair".
"Playing for Ireland is just a chance to represent her and I know that my great grandmother, she's obviously passed on, but she'd be so proud as well, so it's just a chance to do the family proud," he said to titans.com.au.
The junior Wagga Kangaroo will be supported by fellow NRL players Luke Keary (Roosters), Josh Cook (Bulldogs), James Hasson (Rabbitohs), and Henry O'Kane (Tigers) on the Irish team. Ex-NRL player Harry Rushton is also in the squad.
This is Jolliffe's first opportunity to play rugby league at the international level, he joins fellow Riverina-born players Liam Martin and Angus Crichton who will make their international debuts for Australia.
"It's going to be a big challenge and I think it's going to be a great chance to test myself against some of the best players in the world," Jolliffe said.
Ireland is in Group C for the first rounds of competition, and will play against Jamaica, Lebanon, and New Zealand.
The 25-year-old has already arrived in Ireland and begun training with the team ahead of the World Cup which will kick off on October 16.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
