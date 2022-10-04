The Daily Advertiser

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated October 4 2022 - 8:17am, first published 8:00am
Sam Gainsford in action for Manly Warringah District Cricket Club. Picture from Manly Warringah District Cricket Club

Kooringal has received a boost ahead of the start of the Wagga Cricket season with former NSW Premier League player Sam Gainsford set to play for the Colts.

