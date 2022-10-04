Kooringal has received a boost ahead of the start of the Wagga Cricket season with former NSW Premier League player Sam Gainsford set to play for the Colts.
Gainsford is a handy all-rounder with a first grade 100 to his name and has been a mainstay across first and second grade at Manly Warringah District Cricket Club over the past few seasons.
A left arm orthodox bowler, he took 16 wickets last season and will join a formidable Colts bowling lineup that includes Hamish and Zac Starr and Keenan and Macgregor Hanigan.
After training with the Colts periodically over the last couple of years, Gainsford was looking forward to getting stuck into it ahead of the start of the season.
"I can't wait, I'm really keen to get into it," Gainsford said.
"They all seem like a great bunch of blokes and I have been training with them the last couple of years when I came down to see family in town.
"I've probably spent two or three years training mid week a bit with them and then heading back up to Sydney to play."
Gainsford has recently made the move to Wagga, with him looking for a change in lifestyle after he felt like he was no longer enjoying the city.
"I've got family here and everything in Sydney is a bit chaotic at the moment," he said.
"I wasn't really enjoying the city life, so I thought I would come down with the family and just have a different way of life."
New Colts captain Hamish Starr has said that Kooringal will look to put more focus on their batting performances this year after they have struggled to put runs on the board in the last couple of seasons.
Gainsford could very well be an answer to some of their troubles and although usually playing down the order he is happy to play wherever suits the team best.
"It's completely up to Hamish and Keenan really, I'm pretty happy to go with the flow," he said.
"As long as the team is going well, that's all I really care about.
"Wherever I can contribute in any way I'm happy to do, whether that is at the top of the order or the middle.
"Wherever they see me I'm happy to go."
After playing in Sydney for so many years, Gainsford is not sure what to expect in the Wagga competition however is looking forward to getting amongst it.
"I don't really know what to expect," he said.
"Everyone talks about the Sydney competition and we've definitely got some first class players getting around.
"But the professionalism of the Colts is second to none really with their communication and all of that.
"I'm not moving to Wagga for cricket as such, I'm moving for a way of life and I'm happy to just run around with the boys and get a few wins."
One of the things that Gainsford will need to adjust to is the size of competition with the Sydney league having 20 teams compared to six in Wagga.
"That will be the big one," he said.
"I'm actually really excited for it as you probably get to know your opposition on a personal level a lot more with being in the same town also.
"In the Sydney competition, you don't play a team four times in a year and you may not play a team for 18 months.
"Whereas here you are likely playing them every six weeks."
