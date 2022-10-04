Wagga teens Caitlin Quintal and Simphiwe Smedley have been selected in Basketball NSW's under 18 Country D-League squads.
The squads consist of the best 30 players from across regional NSW and will play in development games against metro teams over two weekends later this month.
In her fifth consecutive selection, Quintal said she's excited to be playing with other up-and-coming athletes.
With hopes of travelling to America to play college basketball, Quintal first started playing the game after seeing her dad enjoy the sport.
"At first I was playing in a girls team against other boys teams so it was a mixed comp and a year or two later we finally got our first girls comp going which is really exciting," Quintal said.
Having formed friendships over the years with other returning D-League players, Quintal said she enjoys meeting new players just as much as reconnecting with returning ones.
"I just love basketball. It's so fun, meeting new people definitely is up there, and just being able to stay fit and stay on the court," she said.
Domestically basketball has increased in popularity over the past decade and the recent FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup in Sydney has increased conversation around women in the sport.
Quintal said attending the World Cup was an exciting experience and a reflection of what she would like to experience in a basketball career.
"The atmosphere was amazing. That's definitely something that I want to do when I'm older, get to play in front of the huge crowd," Quintal said.
"Especially with Lauren (Jackson) coming back and finishing off paying for green and gold. It's definitely amazing to see so many people getting involved and wanting to come watch basketball," she said.
While Quintal sets her sights on the US, Smedley is looking a bit closer to home, with aims to make it to the National Basketball League, hopefully for his favourite team Sydney Kings.
This is Smedley's first D-League selection and he believes if he plays well enough it could open more opportunities to him in the future.
After he was told at trials the team list would be released on a Friday, he didn't believe he'd made the team when Quintal when she sent him a congratulations message on a Tuesday.
"I thought it (the team list) was gonna get released on Friday, but then maybe like two days later Caitlin messages, I didn't know if it was a joke or not but it wasn't and I was pretty happy about that," Smedley said.
He initially started playing basketball with support from his parents, who joked they liked it because it is out of the weather.
"He took it like just water, so it's pretty easy to continue with it, which he has," said his mum, Sue Smedley.
said they're proud of their kids' achievements and are glad to see them performing at a high standard.
Both Simphiwe and Caitlin's mothers said they were proud of their children and were happy to make the effort to travel across the state to support them in their dreams.
"It is really nice to see that she's continuing to evolve her basketball and get selected every year, and it's good to see the amount of effort that she puts in is being rewarded," Jay Quintal said.
The under 18 D-League games will be played over the last two weekends of October in Hills and Penrith.
Caitlin has also been selected to play at the Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup and state squad.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
