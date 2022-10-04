The Daily Advertiser

Caitlin Quintal and Simphiwe Smedley have been selected in Basketball NSW's under 18 Country D-League squads. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga teens Caitlin Quintal and Simphiwe Smedley have been selected in Basketball NSW's under 18 Country D-League squads.

