Lake Albert has a new coach for the upcoming Wagga Cricket season with captain Isaac Cooper stepping into the role.
Cooper captained the Bulls for the past three seasons and although there is still uncertainty around the exact start date of the competition said he is looking forward to taking to the field.
"It's that time of year," Cooper said.
"So everyone is getting keen to get into it and hopefully it will happen soon."
Cooper said it was an easy decision to take on the coaching role for the upcoming season with him set to also remain captain as well.
"I'm going to be captain coach this year," he said.
"I just got asked to take on the role and obviously as the senior player in the group it was an easy decision to have a crack at it.
"I'll still get plenty of help from last years coach as well and it's not going to be a lone ranger role.
"I've done a bit of coaching in other sports in previous years and it's something that I do enjoy.
"A bit more of the finer detail stuff, so it's been good so far."
Continuity is set to be the key for the Bulls this season with not too many changes to their side for the upcoming season.
"It's going to be pretty similar," he said.
"Most blokes are back on board, but we do have a couple of our older players that are coming back into the fold."
Cooper is hopeful that the Bulls will return to the finals again this season, with early signs of improvement filling him with confidence that the side will again be in contention.
"Hopefully we can reverse a couple of results that went against us last year," he said.
"We are definitely looking to jump back into the finals fray again and there is a bit of improvement there and hopefully we can go a little bit further this year."
One of the areas that Cooper would like to see improved on is the Bulls' consistency with the bat, with there being way too big of a gap between their best and their worst performances.
"We were hit and miss with the bat last year and that hurt us in some games," he said.
"We are trying to bring a consistent all round game this season and not have as big a gap between our best and our worst.
"Being a lot more consistent is the key to it this year."
While rain delays have saturated grounds across Wagga, Cooper says that their training hasn't been too impacted by the wet weather.
"We've had a few delays with the rain, but we've still been doing sessions when we can get it done," he said.
"It's been disruptive, but still plenty of sessions have been happening and it's been pretty good.
"Our numbers have also definitely improved now that footy has finished.
"We are slowly starting to ramp up now that daylight savings has kicked in and works better with everyone's life schedules."
