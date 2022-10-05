The Daily Advertiser

Lake Albert captain Isaac Cooper will also step up to coach the Bulls this season with him expecting his side to again challenge for finals

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated October 5 2022 - 7:21am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After captaining the side for the last three years, Isaac Cooper will step up to also coach Lake Albert this season.

Lake Albert has a new coach for the upcoming Wagga Cricket season with captain Isaac Cooper stepping into the role.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.