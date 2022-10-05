Riverina steps up game at Regional State Cup

Riverina netballers have gone head to head with the states best regional netballers in the inaugural Regional State Cup in Sydney over the weekend.
Head coach Rosemary Clarke said the Cup is a new pathway for players with intentions to move to Sydney and play in metropolitan leagues.
Targeting athletes aged 16 to 20, the pathway looks to support players in finding positions within the Premier League competition.
Clarke said the Riverina team was particularly young but impressed her on the court, particularity in the second day of competition as they adjusted their play.
"The first day was a bit tough for us because the girls have never played against, it is a really fast competition in metropolitan NSW, very physical, it's very different to what our girls are used to playing," Clarke said.
"The first day was a learning curve for me to really to get to know them because even though we'd had a few training sessions, I'd really never seen them all together because they come from different associations, but day two was just amazing."
With the first day under their belts and any nerves washed off, players were able to adjust to the playing style of the competition and followed coaching advice well.
"What they'd learnt in one day, and what we could put on the court the next day was just amazing. I was so proud of them, and so were people watching them, just their improvement, their want to learn, their ability to change their style of play was really, really outstanding," Clarke said.
Teams played each other twice across the competition. Riverina secured two wins, and Clarke said opposition coaches were all impressed with how well the girls played in the second round.
"Coaches came up to me and said 'gosh, we beat you by so much one day and then the next day come out and you only go down by two or you beat us'. That's what it's all about, about them learning and for (Premier League) coaches to say 'these girls are coachable, let's bring them into our sides and see what happens'," she said.
The Regional State Cup was first developed three years ago but COVID-19 restrictions meant the competition hasn't run.
Clarke said Rivierina has named teams each year and she was relieved to finally get the players on court.
Standing up to the occasion were Zoe Hutchison, Claudia Wheatley, Ellie Smith and captain Kayla Upfield.
"Zoe Hutchinson is pretty new to the game of netball, she's a basketballer and I moved into the shooting end and think the comments made by some of the coaches about where she might be in the near future, It was amazing. I mean, she was learning every time she went on the court, it was something new. I don't think she's ever played that some sort of game before, so it was great to see," Clarke said.
Mid-court players Whealtey and Smith raised the bar moving the ball through the centre third, while Upfield used her experience playing in the Premier League to help lead the team from the front.
Clarke said the Cup was a great learning experience for herself and her coaching team, and she cannot wait to take it on again with them next year.
Seven regional teams competed in the Cup, with Hunter Region taking out the top spot after going undefeated in their 12 games.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
