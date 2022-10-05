The Daily Advertiser

Riverina steps up game at Regional State Cup

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated October 5 2022 - 7:27am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverina Representative team at Netball Central in Sydney ahead of the 2022 Regional State Cup. Picture by Netball NSW

Riverina netballers have gone head to head with the states best regional netballers in the inaugural Regional State Cup in Sydney over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.