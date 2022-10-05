The Daily Advertiser

Griffith Swans' junior Harry Rowston is looking forward to an exciting experience with him invited to the AFL Draft Combine that starts on Friday

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated October 5 2022 - 7:25am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harry Rowston handballs during the NAB League Boys match between Eastern Ranges and Calder Cannons. Picture by Getty Images

After a sensational season on the football field, Griffith Swans junior Harry Rowston is looking forward to making his mark when he heads to the AFL Draft Combine that starts on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.