East Wagga-Kooringal will honour a club legend by naming their first grade best and fairest the Barry Suckling Medal.
The Medal will be presented, by Suckling, for the first time at the Hawks' presentation night on Saturday.
EWK president Paul Bourne said the move made sense.
"Our best and fairest has always just been East Wagga-Kooringal best and fairest first grade, it's never been named after anybody," Bourne explained.
"Barry's won it six times. In my time back there, when we were playing with him, when he didn't win it, he would come runner up. It was just incredible.
"There wouldn't be a person involved at East Wagga that could think of anyone more fitting than Barry Suckling.
"It's a good thing to have legends like that come back to our club. He's only a relatively young man and we want to have him back at our club every presentation night to present this medal."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Suckling played 243 first grade games across a stellar career at Gumly Oval. He held the club record for most first grade games until passed by Brenton Roberts in 2018.
He won an incredible six best and fairests at East Wagga-Kooringal and finished runner up on a further seven occasions.
A premiership player and former coach of the Hawks, Suckling was taken aback by the move.
"It's a nice honour," Suckling said.
