East Wagga-Kooringal name best and fairest award the Barry Suckling Medal

By Matt Malone
Updated October 6 2022 - 4:49am, first published 3:00am
Barry Suckling

East Wagga-Kooringal will honour a club legend by naming their first grade best and fairest the Barry Suckling Medal.

