The Daily Advertiser

Boys to the Bush program provides male mentors for boys in Wagga

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
October 3 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga local and mentor Trey Charles with 10-year-old Kaiden Hinch, who joined Boys to the Bush last school term in the search for a positive role model. Picture by Madeline Begley

Most young men are ready to enjoy the independence and freedoms of adulthood in their late teens, but that's exactly when Trey Charles took on the responsibility of becoming a mentor.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.