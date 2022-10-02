Young driver killed in Riverina car crash as horror run continues

A horror run on the region's road continues with a crash claiming the life of a Burrumbuttock man on Sunday.
A crashed Ford Falcon was found on Stoney Park Road at Burrumbuttock on Sunday morning.
The vehicle had left the road and crashed into a tree.
The 22-year-old driver and sole occupant died in the crash.
Police believe the incident occurred between 1am and 8am on Sunday.
"Officers from Albury Traffic and Highway Patrol Command attended and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash," a police spokeswoman said.
It followed the death of Border delivery driver Troy Hawkins.
He died at the scene.
The other driver wasn't seriously injured.
The driver was on the wrong side of the Hume Highway and crashed into an oncoming truck.
Acting Assistant Commissioner Trent King has pleaded with motorists to take care when driving on the roads as the road toll continues to climb.
"Three more people have tragically lost their lives on NSW roads this weekend, which is three too many," he said.
"Despite the growing road toll, day in and day out we continue to stop and book drivers for speeding, using their mobile phone, drink or drug driving, and for not wearing a seatbelt.
"I am pleading with all NSW motorists and road users today - please slow down, obey the road rules, drive to the conditions and be aware of your surroundings - including other road users.
"Every day, we are forced to hand out fines, suspend licences and seize the vehicles of those who seem happy to put road-users' lives' at risk.
"We much prefer taking these actions than we do knocking on the front door of a home late at night to inform a family that they have lost a loved one."
