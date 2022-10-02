The Daily Advertiser
Traffic heavy as truck fire closes lanes on Hume Highway at Mount Adrah

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated October 2 2022 - 7:35am, first published 5:15am
Truck fire disrupts traffic on Hume Highway

Diversions have been lifted following an earlier truck fire on the Hume Highway east of Wagga on Sunday afternoon.

