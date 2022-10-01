A man who was allegedly drug driving in a Riverina town on Friday has died shortly after he was arrested.
A NSW Police spokesperson said Riverina Police District officers stopped a Honda Civic sedan on Hibernia Street, Stockinbingal to perform a random drug test about 6.40pm, September 30.
The driver, a 25-year-old man, allegedly returned a positive result for a prohibited drug.
He was arrested and taken to Cootamundra Police Station, the spokesperson said.
A short time later, the man allegedly became unwell and officers called NSW ambulance paramedics to the station.
He was taken to Cootamundra Hospital, but could not be revived, the spokesperson said.
The circumstances around the incident are unknown.
A critical Incident team from Murrumbidgee Police District will now investigate the incident.
The investigation will also be subject to independent review.
