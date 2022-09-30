There may not have been any actual horse racing taking place, but that didn't stop attendees at the Lockhart Picnic Races from making the most of the social day in the sun.
Hundreds of attendees from across NSW and Victoria made the trip to the Riverina town for the event and were blessed with clear skies on one of the warmest days of spring so far.
Event organisers made the big decision earlier this week to push ahead with the event, despite recent wet weather making the track too dangerous for horses.
But that doesn't mean there was no racing taking place - with some local sausage dogs taking each other on in a heated affair.
Racegoers also took to the track for some (slightly faster) sprints of their own.
