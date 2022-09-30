Excitement for the long-awaited Boorooma shopping complex has jumped to new heights, after the surprising release of plans for a medical centre just across the road.
Wagga City Council has received a development application for a $1.9 million subdivision of 5 Phar Lap Place, which includes the construction of an "impressive" medical facility.
Planning documents state the business would include six general consulting rooms and a pathology department, as well as rooms for dental consultations, medical procedures and allied health.
In other news
The proposal suggests up to four health care professionals would operate out of the site at any given time, including doctors, dentists and allied health professionals.
Fitzpatricks Real Estate's Geoff Seymour, who is managing the neighbouring Boorooma Shopping Centre site, was unaware of plans for the facility but welcomed the application.
"It sounds like it will complement the whole area. The more services that are consolidated into that area for the residents of those suburbs out there the better," Mr Seymour said.
The medical centre would be just a short walk from the chemist which is currently being built at the shopping centre site.
Boorooma Progress Association president Bruce Durham was also surprised to hear about the proposal, especially considering the Estella Medical and Dental Centre is just 650 metres away.
"But I've been talking to some people and they said 'we can never have too many medical centres'," he said.
"I went through the plans and it was quite impressive really. It's just surprising because it wasn't talked about at all, but it's definitely going to benefit and be a good thing for the area."
The development application for the medical centre was submitted by Boorooma Property Pty Ltd, who declined to comment at this stage.
Planning documents state there will be 15 car parks for the medical facility, which will operate between 8am and 6pm from Monday to Friday.
According to the application, the medical procedure room will be used for skin excisions, infusions, venesection, cosmetic, wound management, audiometry, and spirometry.
As well as the health facility, the proposed subdivision also includes plans to build four residential units at the rear of the lot.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.