Dan Berghofer has never seen the Parramatta Eels win a grand final in his lifetime.
The Eels last won the premiership back in 1986 before the Leeton man was born, meaning its been a long time to wait for his beloved side to finally lift the trophy.
Dan, along with many of his family members - including wife Nat and children Indi, Scarlett and Jack - are hoping that elusive grand final victory will finally come their team's way on Sunday night.
Blue and yellow runs in Dan's blood having spent his childhood growing up in Western Sydney.
It's a side most of his family follows and, late on Wednesday evening, he was lucky enough to secure tickets to the big game, which he will attend with some of these diehard family supporters.
He admitted he has been a bundle of nerves since the preliminary final victory over the Cowboys last weekend, joking sleep had been hard to come by this week.
"I was born in the west, picked them and followed them, the whole family does," Dan said.
"I've been waiting my whole life for them to win a grand final.
I've watched all of the other ones where we lost, so hopefully this time it's the one we will win.
"I'm pretty nervous about it. I have been all week."
The Eels are taking on the Penrith Panthers, the reigning premiers, in the grand final, so plenty of hard work awaits.
Parramatta have been the side to surprise many this season, with Dan hopeful they have a couple more tricks left in the bag to take on what he said was a quality and polished side in the Panthers.
"I want us to show we can beat the best, especially in a grand final," he said.
Sunday's evening grand final will feature a packed house of fans and supporters, with Dan among them.
He said he'd like to give a shoutout to all of the other Parramatta fans as they collectively hold their breath in what should be a hard-hitting clash between the two clubs over the two halves.
"We've been called the streak-breakers, so hopefully we can continue that on ... no one really gave us a chance in any of the finals really, so we just need that one last push I think to get it done," Dan said.
