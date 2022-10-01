Ken Watt had just been employed as a fitter and turner at the Junee Roundhouse when it first opened in 1947.
This year, he returned to the Riverina town for the building's 75th anniversary celebrations, aged 95.
Mr Watt said the railway department had advertised across the state to hire workers for the soon-to-be-opened roundhouse, and he answered the advertisement from Newcastle.
"I was at Cardiff Railway Workshop in my fifth year and a mate of mine and I decided we'd give it a go," he said.
"We came down here at the end of August and we were here for the actual opening of the roundhouse in September."
Mr Watt said one of the reasons they decided to take the job was because he had already done some work on one of the trains that stopped at the roundhouse as an apprentice.
"That was the part my mate and I thought was pretty good," he said.
Junee Roundhouse Museum chair Gail Commens said Mr Watt was the only person they knew who was at the opening.
"There's nobody in town who any of us know of who was at that event," she said.
"He saw [the anniversary] advertised and said he'd like to come."
Until it was closed in 1993, workers at the Junee Roundhouse carried out maintenance on steam trains travelling from Sydney to Albury and back.
It's the largest roundhouse in the southern hemisphere.
Mr Watt worked at the roundhouse for about five years and said the place was "flat out" the entire time.
"I enjoyed the shifts and the work, it was always busy," he said.
"When the engines came off the line to the roundhouse for any repairs the driver might have mentioned, they'd be put down. When it was my shift, I'd pick up whatever it was to be done and do that sort of work."
During Mr Watt's time in Junee, he met his wife Joyce and the pair got engaged before moving to Lake Macquarie.
"It's been a reunion since we set foot in the town, it's been non-stop," he said.
Hundreds made their way to Junee on Saturday to celebrate the iconic building's 75th birthday.
The Junee Roundhouse Museum was bustling with visitors as they made the most of free entry and the long weekend.
Celebrations are set to continue until Monday, with market stalls, vintage cars, sausage sizzles and competitions.
