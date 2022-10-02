Thousands of biking and beer enthusiasts converged on Wagga this weekend for one of the region's most important tourism events.
Gears and Beers returned for its second event in 2022 and after a disappointing weather showing on the Saturday was treated to perfect blue skies on Sunday.
Chair of the Wollundry Rotary Club organising committee Phil McIntosh said he was "ecstatic" with the big day.
Mr McIntosh said about 2400 registered riders took part on Sunday, with some coming half way across the world to meet up in the Riverina.
"The most important thing for us is that we managed to attract a whole heap of people to Wagga," Mr McIntosh said.
"We had people here from Switzerland, from Brazil, from London."
According to the event co-organiser, Gears and Beers' economic benefit to Wagga is around $1.92 million.
"[Riders are] all using the motels, hotels, Airbnbs, restaurants, pubs and coffee shops," he said.
"It just works really, really well."
The Wagga ride is especially attractive to travelling cyclists because of its unique course.
"We give them an opportunity to go out and ride through stuff that they don't get a chance to ride through on a day-to-day basis," Mr McIntosh said.
"We put them through three different farm sectors today, through a grain terminal, plenty of water, mud, slush, creek crossings.
Most notable in the course's route for many riders was the chance to ride directly through canola crops, which are currently in full bloom and showing off the vibrant yellow colour famous to the region.
"The canola crops look absolutely spectacular," Mr McIntosh said.
For this year's event, the Riverina canola crops which made up part of the ride were mowed down and regrown purposefully for Gears and Beers.
After tackling the distance of their choice - anywhere between 10km and 130km - riders and non-riders joined up at Victory Memorial Gardens where local food stalls, travelling craft breweries and live music were all on show.
Wagga City councillor Dan Hayes was present at the Sunday event after riding the 30km course with his daughter.
"Many years ago, people used to leave Wagga for the long weekend," Cr Hayes said.
"Making events like this - not just locals stay but people actually come to Wagga.
"It's fantastic."
Supported by sponsors like Wagga City Council and Destination NSW, all entry fees from the weekend's registered riders will be donated to charity.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
