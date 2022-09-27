The Daily Advertiser

Uranquinty Folk Festival returns for 50th year this October long weekend as the Quinty Pub reopens

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated September 27 2022 - 7:53am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Folk Society vice president Peter Hood says the returning folk festival will take full advantage of the Quinty Pub reopening this long weekend. Picture by Les Smith

A folk music festival celebrating its 50th year is returning to Uranquinty, coinciding with the Riverina village's iconic pub reopening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.