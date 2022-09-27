A folk music festival celebrating its 50th year is returning to Uranquinty, coinciding with the Riverina village's iconic pub reopening.
The Uranquinty Folk festival will return to town this October long weekend for its half century after being called off the last two years due to COVID.
The festival's return matches up with the official reopening of the Quinty Pub (formerly the Uranquinty Hotel), which shut unexpectedly seven months ago.
Wagga Folk Society vice president Peter Hood said organisers were excited to hear about the reopening of the pub, where the festival traditionally begins.
"It's great," Mr Hood said.
"We kick off with a couple of artists on Friday at the pub."
After that, functions and music will be held at the Uranquinty Hall and around Uranquinty Oval on Saturday and Sunday, with likely more happening at the pub too.
Mr Hood described the unique festival "where everybody feels welcome" as a place for people to get to know each other.
"That's why this year will be good because having been three years without it, people haven't seen each other for a while and can catch up with old friends and new," he said.
Visitors can expect plenty of organised and impromptu music, as well as workshops and activities like the Monday "veggie bowls" - a lawn bowl-type game using vegetables.
Uranquinty Progress Association president Deb Bewick said regulars are "hugely excited" for the historic festival's return.
"It's just part and parcel of Uranquinty," Mrs Bewick said.
"Everything is just coming together for this weekend - it's really good."
The 50th annual Uranquinty Folk Festival runs between September 29 and October 3, with visitors encouraged to bring along instruments and contribute to the community event.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
