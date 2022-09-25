The Daily Advertiser

Quinty Pub to officially reopen doors for Uranquinty Folk Festival after seven months closed

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated September 25 2022 - 2:38am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Uranquinty Men's Shed treasurer Ged Madden says the group's pub raffles, which have not been held in months, are its main source of income. Picture by Madeline Begley

More than seven months after it abruptly closed its doors, the beloved social hub of a small Riverina village has finally announced its reopening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.