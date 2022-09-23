A driver will front court after she was arrested in Ashmont earlier this week and charged by police for breaching her bail.
Officers attached to Strike Force Puma were conducting patrols of the Ashmont area on Monday when they stopped the driver of a Holden SUV for a random breath test about 2.05pm.
Police said the driver of the vehicle, a 26-year-old woman, told officers she did not have a licence.
Further checks revealed the driver was on bail not to occupy the driver's seat of a motor vehicle.
The woman was placed under arrest and taken to Wagga police station, where she was charged with driving with a cancelled licence (second offence) and breach of bail.
The driver was refused bail to appear before Wagga Local Court.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
