A "perfect storm" of public holiday, great weather and "unprecedented" crowd numbers has forced organisers to close the gates at the Henty Field Days.
Organisers announced the closure shortly after 11.30am on Thursday and Henty Field Days CEO Belinda Anderson said they were forced to turn people away due to public safety concerns and the capacity of the site.
"Our carparks are at capacity and we can't physically park any more vehicles," Ms Anderson said.
"It's an unfortunate but also fortunate position to be in due to a perfect storm of the public holiday and our return after three years."
There are many still stuck in queues waiting to get in, including a delegation from Argentina and Ms Anderson said efforts were being made to accommodate them all.
"We're trying to get that delegation through as well," she said.
Amid roads closures due to the unprecedented turnout, field day goers are also now being turned back at the villages surrounding Henty.
Ms Anderson apologised to all who will miss out and promised they will get their money back.
"We're very sorry for those who have bought tickets online. You will certainly get a refund in the next couple of days," she said.
Given the current situation, Ms Anderson would not be drawn on whether the gates would reopen before the end of the day.
"It's an unknown at this stage," she said.
Despite the public holiday, only three stalls closed, leaving the vast majority open for a stellar crowd.
"We won't know total crowd numbers until all the cars still waiting in the queue are here," Ms Anderson said.
"We'd like to thank the public for their support of this wonderful event and we look forward to seeing them next year."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
