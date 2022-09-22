The Daily Advertiser

'Perfect storm' sees Henty Field Days organisers forced to shut gates amid last-minute holiday crowds surge

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated September 22 2022 - 5:55am, first published 2:40am
A "perfect storm" of public holiday, great weather and "unprecedented" crowd numbers has forced organisers to close the gates at the Henty Field Days.

Andrew Mangelsdorf

