Head-on truck and car crash closes northbound lanes of Hume Highway at Woomargama, south of Holbrook

By Conor Burke
Updated September 23 2022 - 1:32am, first published September 22 2022 - 10:10pm
Emergency services were called to the incident south of Holbrook in the early hours of Friday morning.

A man has died after a head-on collision in the southern Riverina during the early hours of Friday.

