It might be time to check down the back of the couch cushions for any lost change, as the value of certain coins has skyrocketed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
A couple of $2 coins in particular have piqued the interest of collectors, with the 2012 Red Poppy coin and the 2013 Purple Coronation coin going for hundreds of dollars each.
Wagga coin collector and dealer Shane Goward said the prices shot up overnight after the Queen's passing, and in recent days he sold a poppy coin for $400.
"Which was cheap," he said. "It was our first-ever coloured coin ... when they came out they were $10 each. Everything went up overnight."
Mr Goward is not entirely sure why the poppy coins are in such demand other than their rarity - they aren't Queen-related. Only about 500,000 of the poppy coins were minted, he said, while more than 900,000 of the Purple Coronation coins were made.
Mr Goward has another coin, a commemorative Platinum Jubilee coin that cost him $12, now worth an estimated $200.
Overall, Mr Goward estimates he has about a thousand individual commemorative Queen coins, and the eight poppy and coronation coins he had to hand would be worth around $3000.
"A coin doesn't have to be old to make money, the poppy is just 10 years old and is making up to $800 ... the first coin we made in 1910, I'll sell you that for a dollar," he said.
Five years ago someone offered Mr Goward 100 poppy coins and 100 coronation coins for $10 a coin. He's kicking himself as he only bought the poppy coins.
"I always say, there's money in money," he said.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
