Businesses depending on petrol for day-to-day operations are bracing for more price uncertainty as the government's fuel excise cut ends next week.
The 22 cent reduction, which was brought in earlier this year to help ease cost of living pressures for Australians, will officially end on September 28 after six months.
Prices at the pump aren't expected to immediately jump up according to treasurer Jim Chalmers but Wagga locals should prepare for an eventual fuel cost increase.
It's this continued price uncertainty which has made life difficult for locals like Don Wilson and his business R & B Removals.
"I can't really give you a quote today if you're moving in two weeks time," Mr Wilson said.
"Because the price of fuel goes up and down that much."
Mr Wilson said his quoting system can at the moment only safely account for a couple of days at a time and had forced him to only offer prices up to seven days in advance.
"I've got to see a customer tomorrow about moving in December," he said.
"How do you quote for December?
"It could be $2.20 a litre or it could be $1.80 a litre."
In his 35 years of removalist experience, Mr Wilson said he'd never experienced so much uncertainty around fuel prices.
"It's never been like this - it's gotten ridiculous," he said.
"If I quote on today's prices, in three weeks, I could be out of pocket a couple hundred dollars if I'm going to Sydney," he said.
"Or I could be out a couple of grand if I'm going up to Townsville."
Speaking to the Daily Advertiser last month, local gardener Ian Begg said he had absorbed 100% of the fuel price increases but was soon facing the prospect of passing the cost onto customers.
Now, a week out from the fuel excise cut coming to an end, the Wagga local said he had done all he could to save on costs but was losing money on certain jobs.
"At some stage you've got to bite the bullet," Mr Begg said.
"Even if it's just a $10 or $15 increase, that will hopefully cover it and doesn't hurt people too much."
Mr Begg planned to "sit, wait and watch" what happened in the coming weeks.
"But yes, I will have to put my prices up prior to Christmas," he said.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
