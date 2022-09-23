The Daily Advertiser

Looming end to fuel excise cut causing price uncertainty for Wagga businesses

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated September 23 2022 - 3:01am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga removalist Don Wilson says he can only provide an accurate quote for up to a week with the continued uncertainty of fuel prices. Picture by Les Smith

Businesses depending on petrol for day-to-day operations are bracing for more price uncertainty as the government's fuel excise cut ends next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.