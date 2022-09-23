The Daily Advertiser

Man charged over alleged bobcat rampage in Young that left another man in hospital

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated September 23 2022 - 6:15am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man has been arrested after allegedly going on a bobcat rampage at Young this week.

A man has been charged with domestic violence and property-related offences after allegedly driving a bobcat towards another man in Young on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.