A man has been charged with domestic violence and property-related offences after allegedly driving a bobcat towards another man in Young on Thursday.
About 12.30pm, emergency services were called to a home on Iandra Street, following reports a man had been injured by a bobcat.
Police have been told two men - aged 59 and 38 - who are known to each other, became involved in a verbal argument.
The 59-year-old then allegedly jumped behind the wheel of a nearby bobcat and drove towards the younger man, hitting him in the arm.
Police say the older man then allegedly took the earth mover on a rampage, driving through a closed roller door and into a number of walls and equipment, before driving through the front gates of the property.
The younger man was treated by paramedics before being taken to Young Hospital in a stable condition.
Following inquiries, the 59-year-old man was arrested at Young police station just before 8.30am on Friday.
He was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm (domestic violence), destroying property, and using an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.
The accused was granted conditional bail to appear before Young Local Court on October 12.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
