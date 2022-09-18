Gundagai completes unbeaten season with big second half

Gundagai put on a dominant second-half display to ensure they capped off their unbeaten season in fine style.
The Tigers became the first team since Temora in 2004 to go through the season undefeated after taking a 34-4 win over Young at Equex Centre on Sunday.
In the process they extended the Cherrypickers' wait for a drought-breaking title.
Despite having little football coming into the grand final, the Tigers fired in the second half, scoring four unanswered tries.
After a tough first half, Luke Berkrey was thrilled to end his coaching tenure on the premiership high.
"It was a really tough game and we had to work hard, especially in that first half," Berkrey said.
"I know the scoreboard didn't reflect it but we reaped the rewards late with just some class players."
READ MORE
Gundagai didn't have it all their own way in the first half despite a couple of very good opportunities.
Both teams were looking to chance their arm, especially out wide as the ball went from end to end.
Gundagai were dragged down centimetres short of the line by some desperate Cherrypickers defence on a number of occasions but after 18 minutes they cracked after a break from Damian Willis led to a set restart. Off that Luff pounced on his own grubber kick to open the scoring.
After going behind Young were quick to respond after a one-on-one strip by Josh Ayers as Nick Cornish forced his way over.
Leading by two points, Gundagai earned a line drop out after Young couldn't take the restart but turned down the opportunity to add to their advantage with a penalty goal right in front.
Young's defence held strong but with three remaining after Blake Dunn drew a penalty on the last tackle 10 metres out from the line, Gundagai converted on another glut of possession.
Latrell Siegwalt crossed to hand them a 12-4 lead heading into half-time.
All the defensive work told on Young in the second half as their dream of winning the club's first premiership in 31 years started to slip away.
Rose extended Gundagai's lead nine minutes into the second half as he scored after earning a penalty for being brought down.
Discipline continued to haunt Young as after another penalty Jake Elphick scored from a nice offload from Zac Fairall.
Gundagai then capitalised on Harry Fitzpatrick being sin binned and Rose crossed for his second after Cornish failed to clean up a kick.
Just as they were back to 13, Jesse Corcoran then was given his marching orders before Jack Elphick sealed the big win as he took down a Derek Hay kick.
Gundagai were held to a draw by Albury, and also had a clash with Young abandoned due to Anzac Park flooding however Berkrey didn't feel like going through undefeated added to the jubilation of another grand final victory, their third in the past five years.
"At the end of the day you just wanted to win and we did that," Berkrey said.
"Of course it was nice and I'll probably look back on it in a while but for now I'm just really happy."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.